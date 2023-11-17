Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Petro Gazz confirms Ranya Musa's season-ending full ACL tear

    Former Benilde ace out for the season after sustaining right knee injury in loss to Cignal
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PVL Media

    RANYA Musa has been ruled out for the remainder of Petro Gazz' campaign in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference with a full anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear on her right knee.

    The Angels confirmed the season-ending injury of its ace middle blocker on Friday evening.

    "We regret to inform the public that, after an MRI scan and consultation with doctors, it has been confirmed that our middle blocker, Ranya Musa, sustained a complete anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her right knee during our Angels’ November 11 game against the Cignal HD Spikers.

    "The team and the management will provide our full support as she prepares for the season-ending procedure, ensuring that she receives the utmost medical attention needed for a full recovery from this setback," the club said.

    The former College of St. Benilde Lady Blazer played for Gerflor last conference after her title-winning first stint with the Angels back in 2019.

    Musa's ill-timed injury comes at a difficult stretch for Petro Gazz in the midst of a four-game skid after winning its four opening assignments.

    Petro Gazz currently sits in sixth place at 4-4 (win-loss) with F2 Logistics, and still has Farm Fresh, Akari, and PLDT left in the prelims to save its dwindling Final Four bid.

    PHOTO: PVL Media

