Cignal makes it four straight wins, sends Petro Gazz to third consecutive loss

CIGNAL soared to a fourth straight win in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, beating Petro Gazz, 25-15, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday.

Gel Cayuna had 14 excellent sets on top of nine points as the HD Spikers improved their win-loss record to 5-2.

See Emerson Obiena back in the spotlight with victory in Asia Masters Athletics

After four straight wins, the Angels have lost three in a row to drop to seventh place.

"Sobrang laking impact and sobrang thankful and blessed kami sa panalo na ‘to. Alam naman namin at ine-expect namin na pahirapan talaga ‘tong game na ‘to knowing Petro Gazz na may solid na senior players," said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos.

"Talagang alam namin kung gaano sila mag-handle ng pressure at mag-handle ng ganitong klaseng game. Good thing, nag-deliver talaga ‘yung team and si Angel (Cayuna), grabe talaga ‘yung naging performance."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Vanie Gandler had 23 points and Ces Molina added 17 for Cignal.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph