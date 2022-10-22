Petro Gazz bounces back with straight-sets win over Akari

PETRO Gazz wasted no time and quickly dispatched Akari, 25-13, 25-14, 25-20, to bounce back in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

Lindsey Vander Weide lifted the Angels to a 2-1 record with 21 points off 18 attacks, while registering three blocks and four receptions.

The Angels got a big win after bowing to Creamline in four.

"It was a good win obviously. It's always great to win in three sets. But I think the most important thing is we really played together today and we improved on some things we wanted to from the last game so that felt really good," Vander Weide said.

MJ Phillips put on the finishing touches and led the locals with 11 markers on eight attacks and two aces.

MJ Phillips and the Angels score a quick win.

The Angels took control with a 7-0 start and were never threatened, wrapping up the match in an hour and 16 minutes.

Prisilla Rivera led the Power Chargers with 19 points.

The Angels moved into a tie for third with Choco Mucho, while Akari dropped to 1-3.

