Petro Gazz beefs up PVL roster by signing KC Galdones, Julia Ipac

PETRO Gazz joined the list of Premier Volleyball League clubs beefing up their squads by signing KC Galdones and Julia Ipac.

The Angels welcomed the two middle blockers on Thursday ahead of the PVL Invitational Conference slated to start on June 29.

Galdones is the latest Golden Tigress to farewell to University of Santo Tomas to turn pro, joining Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez who signed with Chery Tiggo.

The middle blocker was part of the UST roster that clinched the UAAP Season 81 title. In her final year with the Golden Tigresses, Galdones mostly came off the bench as UST finished at fourth place two seasons in a row.

Ipac, meanwhile, is a former La Salle middle blocker who last played for the now-defunct BaliPure team in the 2022 PVL Open Conference.

The newest Angels are expected to boost a middle blocker rotation led by two reigning PVL best middle blockers in Remy Palma and MJ Phillips.

Petro Gazz is coming off a runner-up finish in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.