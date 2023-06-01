Foton makes comeback, joins sister team Chery Tiggo in PVL

THE Foton Tornadoes are finally making a comeback in the volleyball scene.

The multi-titled club is set to make a debut in the Premier Volleyball League, possibly joining sister team Chery Tiggo in the country's pro league.

“Ready to take the court by storm. After four years, we’re making our club volleyball comeback,” the team wrote on its social media accounts Thursday.

Foton, the former mother team of Chery Tiggo, competed in the Philippine SuperLiga from 2014 to 2019, winning two championships and finishing runner-up thrice.

A source confirmed to SPIN.ph that Foton wants to compete in the upcoming Invitational Conference slated to start on June 29.

If it succeeds, Foton and Chery Tiggo will become the third pair of sister teams in the premier volleyball league after Rebisco's Creamline and Choco Mucho and the MVP group's PLDT and Cignal clubs.

The team has until the weekend to confirm its participation, the source added.

Although no other details were made available, several players from Chery Tiggo are expected to serve as the building blocks of the newest PVL club team.