Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Dec 3
    PVL

    Petro Gazz survives marathon third set to beat Cignal in Game One

    by Jillian Velasco
    A day ago
    Petro Gazz celebrates the Game One win.
    Petro Gazz celebrates the Game One win.
    PHOTO: PVL

    PETRO GAZZ moved on the cusp of repeating as 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference champion after a 25-21, 27-25, 37-35 victory over Cignal on Thursday at SMART Araneta Coliseum.

    Lindsay Vander-Weide unleashed a career-high 34 points built on 31 attacks, two blocks and an ace in a command performance she punctuated with the game-winning crosscourt kill in the marathon third set.

    Myla Pablo and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas chipped in 10 points apiece in the win that gave the Angels a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three finals.

    [READ: All-Filipino Creamline exacts revenge on Chery Tiggo]

    The Angels were two points away from a sweep, 24-23, but the HD Spikers displayed incredible grit as Tai Bierria extended the match with a kill, 24-24, leading to a fierce battle that saw Petro Gazz reach match point nine times and Cignal four times.

    But Vander-Weide's three straight kills put the exclamation point to the 45-minute set.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Oh my gosh, that [third set] was stressful but I just knew whatever ball I got, I had to score," the 25-year-old import said.

      After coming off the bench in Cignal's last five games, Bierria finally started and tallied 18 points on 17 attacks - the lone HD Spiker in double digits.

      Watch Now

      myla pablo cignal petro gazz pvl finals

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Ces Molina - who kept the HD Spikers alive in the marathon third set with four points - finished with nine markers.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Petro Gazz celebrates the Game One win.
      PHOTO: PVL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again