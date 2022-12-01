All-Filipino Creamline exacts sweet revenge on Chery Tiggo

CREAMLINE's all-Filipino lineup exacted revenge on Chery Tiggo, 25-22, 22-25, 25-5, 25-19, to take a step closer to a 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference podium finish on Thursday at SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Tots Carlos took charge with import Yelo Basa sitting out the match, scoring on 18 attacks to go along with 17 digs as the Cool Smashers got back at the team that denied them a trip to the finals - and ruined their grand slam dream.

Alyssa Valdez delivered on both ends with 12 attacks, four blocks and 10 digs for a 16-point outing to put the Cool Smashers on the brink of wrapping up the best-of-three series for the bronze medal.

Jeannette Panaga matched the season-high with nine blocks to finish with 14 points, with most of those stops coming in the lopsided third set, 25-5, that ran only for 18 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jema Galanza chipped in 10 points while Michele Gumabao tallied 11 markers off the bench to finish as the fifth Cool Smashers in double figures.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Naka-recover kami sa hindi kami nakalaro sa finals. Sabi nga ng team namin is mag-enjoy talaga sa next games," said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. "Mag-enjoy lang at maglaro, yung panalo naman susunod 'yan eh."

Watch Now

"Creamline kasi, kailangan talaga medyo masaya sa loob para gumalaw ng maganda eh."

After playing catch-up in the first two sets, the Cool Smashers asserted their dominance in the third frame where they raced to a 11-0 lead until Alina Bicar stopped the bleeding for Chery Tiggo with a 1-2 play.

PHOTO: pvl

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

That hardly stemmed the momentum of Creamline as it led by as many as 15 points, 16-1, before Gumabao knotted the set with a drop ball, 25-5.

Roselle Baliton was the lone bright spot for the Crossovers with 10 points built on five blocks, three attacks and two aces.