Petro Gazz gifts Almadro with win over his former team Choco Mucho

PETRO Gazz bounced back from its first-day loss with a sweep of Choco Mucho, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, for its first win in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas led the scoring barrage with 19 points and 14 excellent digs as the Angels under head coach Oliver Almadro displayed incredible grit in coming back from a five-point deficit against the coach's longtime team.

Gretchel Soltones registered a double-double of 11 markers and 13 receptions while Jonah Sabete chipped in nine points including the clincher that sent the Angels to the winning column with a 1-1 slate.

Almadro was quick to deflect the attention.

"It's not about me, it's them considering 'di naman ako matagal sa kanila. Siguro ang maidadagdag ko na lang ay yung motivation, yung character, but the skill is there, yung maturity nila nandoon, yung hard work nila nandoon," Almadro said.

"I will not say na ako yun, it's them, sila yung may gusto. Sinabi rin nila sa akin yesterday they will win it, so I believed in them."

The Angels shrugged off a slow start and turned an 8-13 deficit to a 16-13 lead as Maizo-Pontillas, Soltones, and Remy Palma combined in a 17-5 run that gave them the opening set, 25-18.

Petro Gazz, still without MJ Phillips who is nursing a recurring injury, picked up the pace and never looked back, sending Choco Mucho to its first loss of the season (1-1).

Kat Tolentino was the lone bright spot for the Flying Titans, tallying five of its 14 points in Choco Mucho's desperate run in the final set.