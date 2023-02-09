Gumabao steps up as Creamline makes it two wins in a row

DEFENDING champion Creamline showed its pedigree in a 25-16, 25-21, 25-15 romp over Cignal in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All Filipino Conference on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The Cool Smashers continued to do well without injured star Alyssa Valdez, dominating the HD Spikers, 48-23, in attacks behind Michele Gumabao’s 14-point barrage.

Jema Galanza doused winless Cignal’s comeback in the second set and finished with 13 markers and seven receptions. Tots Carlos added 13 while Ced Domingo tallied nine including the game-winning kill.

"Overall naman, maganda yung galaw namin today. Yung ibang breaks napunta rin sa amin, [pwera] lang nung second set yung kalagitnaan medyo nakahabol talaga yung Cignal," head coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Ces Molinawas the lone bright spot for Cignal, leading a 7-2 run that brought the team back from the dead in the second set. She finished with 12 points.

But before things could get out of hand, the Cool Smashers turned to its defense to halt the comeback of the HD Spikers, 25-21.

Cignal, who has yet to win a set this conference, dropped to the bottom of the standings at 0-2.