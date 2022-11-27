Petro Gazz revives PVL Finals bid, shows Chery Tiggo the door

PETRO Gazz vented its ere on Chery Tiggo, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13, to bounce back in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference semifinals on Sunday at SMART Araneta Coliseum.

The win improved the Angels’ chances of making it through the finals, 1-1, while putting an end to the Crossovers’ championship run who dropped to 0-2.

Lindsey Vander-Weide was at the forefront of Angel's dominant sweep with 18 points on 14 attacks and four aces, while also being stellar on defense by going 5-of-10 on digs.

PHOTO: PVL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I told the team before this game to believe that we can see ourselves in the championship and be that winning team," the American import said.

Watch Now

"I felt like in our first game against Creamline, we weren't playing like we could see ourselves at the end in the championship."

Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips combined at the net to tally eight of Petro Gazz's 12 blocks, while also finishing with 11 and four attacks, respectively.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas chipped in four aces to finish with 11 points.

The Angels were so dominant they beat the Crossovers in all departments — 34-31 in attacks, 12-4 in blocks and 10-2 in aces, while also reducing their errors to only nine in three sets.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mylene Paat's numbers continue to dip in the Crossovers' two-game losing skid, as she finished with only 10 points.