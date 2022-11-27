Cignal HD stuns Creamline, inches closer to PVL Finals berth

CIGNAL completed a big 23-25, 25-23, 28-26, 25-18 victory against Creamline and inched closer to a finals berth in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tai Bierria matched her conference-high with 21 points on 17 attacks, to go with three blocks and ace to rally the HD Spikers to a 2-0 (win-loss) slate in the semifinals while dealing the grand slam-seeking Cool Smashers a first loss in two games.

Another win would be enough to assure the HD Spikers a first finals appearance in the PVL after finishing with bronze in the 2022 Open and Invitational Conference.

“Kilala naman natin 'yung Creamline na talagang mahirap silang talunin kung hindi mo sila paghahandaan at hindi ka magpapakundisyon,” Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos said.

“I think first time namin na manalo against Creamline sa semifinals so malaking opportunity sa amin na maging better pa kami sa susunod na game namin.”

The Cool Smashers dropped to 1-1, but the multi-titled team remained in contention for an eighth straight finals appearance.

With the game tied at one set apiece, the HD Spikers completed a third-set comeback from an early 2-7 deficit by pouncing on an error-plagued Creamline side that gave away 33 points on errors in four sets.

Cignal rode the momentum into the fourth frame, with Angeli Araneta widening the gap to its biggest at 20-12. She finished with 10 points while Ria Meneses put on the finishing touches with a game-winning quick for her 11th point.

Alyssa Valdez delivered for the Cool Smashers in defeat with 20 points and 22 digs, while Yelo Basa had 17 points on 15 attacks.

Jema Galanza added 13 points and 12 digs while Pangs Panaga chipped in 10 markers.