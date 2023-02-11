Pauline Gaston says every single Chery Tiggo player makes her feel welcome

"NO regrets, I'm home na."

This was how Pauline Gaston described her surprise transfer to Chery Tiggo early this year after suiting up for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans for three years.

"Pagdating na pagdating ko, there was no player na na-feel ko na hindi sila masaya na andun ako. So I feel like I fit right in," she said after her first league appearance as a Crossover on Saturday night.

Gaston did not disappoint in her much-awaited debut, scoring eight points in Chery Tiggo's 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 victory against Army Black Mamba in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

The former Ateneo standout also delivered defensively, contributing seven receptions to help Chery Tiggo secure its second win in as many games and tie F2 Logistics and defending champion Creamline at the top.

"I'm happy that our first game was a win... I'm just glad that lahat po kami na pinasok, nakapaglaro at nakapag-deliver nang maayos," she said.

Gaston also brushed off her benching in Chery Tiggo's season-opening game against Cignal, and insisted she fully trusts the decisions of the coaching staff.

"I super trust the process... Alam kong may plano sila kahit hindi ako ginamit nung first game, na hindi 'yon yung tamang time na ipasok ako," she said of the Crossovers' win over Cignal last Tuesday.

"Ang team namin, I feel, is really a collaborative effort. Hindi siya parang isa lang ang umaangat. It's really like that in the first win, I felt I was part of that kahit wala ako sa loob," she added.

Crossovers team captain Mylene Paat also sang words of praise for the newcomer who she said lifts the mood of the team.

"Yung pagka jolly niya inside the court, yun din talaga parang pampa-boost ng morale namin," she said. "Knowing Ponggay naman, kahit ano magde-deliver at magde-deliver talaga yan pag pinasok."

Gaston, Paat and the rest of the Crossovers (2-0) look to keep their winning momentum going when take on F2 Logistics (2-0) on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.