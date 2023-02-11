Chery Tiggo makes it two PVL wins in a row by fending off Army

CHERY Tiggo made it two wins in a row by fending off Army Black Mamba, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12 in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Saturday at the Philsports Arena.

Mylene Paat put up MVP numbers with 26 points built on 22 attacks, four blocks, and 12 digs in four sets while Pauline Gaston finished with eight points off the bench - six of it scored in the second set - in her first game in the red jersey.

The Crossovers rode a 14-3 finishing run in the fourth frame to turn back the Lady Troopers, who were without star player Jovelyn Gonzaga after the latter decided to sit out the conference to focus on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May.

"Kanina, medyo nagiging individual yung game namin pero nung nakuha namin yung teamwork ulit namin, started with the reception and then with the good playmakers of our setters, nag-deliver yung mga spikers," Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez said.

The Lady Troopers put up a good fight in the first two sets and were in fact the better-attacking team with 30 total spikes combined, helping them equalize at one set all.

But the Crossovers displayed composure and consistency in the succeeding sets, relying on additional offense from Cza Carandang and EJ Laure who tallied 12 points each as the Lady Troopers completely collapsed in the fourth frame.

Honey Royse Tubino registered a double-double of 16 points and 15 digs, while Jeanette Villareal, who was converted into an opposite spiker in the absence of Gonzaga, shone in her new position with 12 markers.