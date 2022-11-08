Coach O isn't totally cutting his ties with Choco Mucho

OLIVER Almadro may have resigned as Choco Mucho head coach, but he will still remain as team consultant in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Almadro assured the supporters of one of the most popular club teams in the league that he will still be with the Flying Titans, even in a different role.

"I may not be coaching CMFT but I will still be part of Rebisco and their volleyball program," he said.

Almadro resigned from his coaching duties for the Flying Titans who are now in the thick of the semifinals race, saying he chose to focus on the Ateneo women's volleyball team.

"Though this may be abrupt and with heavy hearts, I have requested the Rebisco management, that I be allowed to step down as head coach of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans. This is to allow me to focus on my duties and responsibilities as head coach of the Ateneo," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Almadro posted a 23-27 win-loss record as Choco Mucho coach and steered the Flying Titans to back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the 2021 and 2022 PVL Open Conference.

Choco Mucho is looking to secure a playoffs spot in the ongoing Reinforced Conference after finishing 7th in the 2022 Invitational Conference in August.

Watch Now





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Flying Titans (2-3) are in a must-win situation against winless UAI-Army (0-5) on Tuesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum under interim head coach Edjet Mabbayad.

Meanwhile, Ateneo have been booted out in the Shakey's Super League semifinals after bowing to archrivals De La Salle in the knockout quarterfinals last Sunday.

The Blue Eagles are still in contention for the title in the V-League, where they face University of the Philippines in the semifinals.