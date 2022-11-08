Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Oliver Almadro resigns as Choco Mucho coach to focus on Ateneo

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    Oliver Almadro Ateneo vs Adamson playoff
    Oliver Almadro steps down as Edjet Mabbayad takes over.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    OLIVER Almadro will no longer call the shots for Choco Mucho in the PVL Reinforced Conference, team management said on Tuesday.

    In a social media post, the management announced that it has accepted the resignation of the head tactician who chose to "focus his efforts in developing the Ateneo Women's Volleyball Program.”

    Almadro will remain as the team's consultant as assistant Edjet Mabbayad takes over as interim coach.

    Choco Mucho faces winless UAU-Army on Tuesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

      Running sixth with a 2-3 win-loss record, Choco Mucho looks to move up and make the semifinals with two slots still open.

      Next up for the Flying Titans after UAI-Army are Creamline and Cignal. Two more losses would end Choco Muhco’s semifinal bid.

