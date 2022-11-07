Ysay Marasigan-led Cignal stays unbeaten in PNVF Champions League

CIGNAL recovered from a second set loss to repulse Basilan, 25-18, 21-25, 25-11, 25-12, and remain unbeaten in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Monday at the PhilSports Arena.

Ysay Marasigan led the HD Spikers with 18 points, including three blocks and two service aces, Wendel Miguel had two blocks for a 10-point showing while Marck Espejo also tallied 10 points.

The HD Spikers went 2-0 in Pool A with coach Dexter Clamor looking forward to a better effort heading into in their last two pool assignments of the event supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Rebisco, PLDT, Philippine Olympic Committee, Cignal HD, One Sports, Cignal Play, F2 Logistics and Amigo Segurado.

"The team is getting complacent if they feel that they can win easily," Clamor said. "We have a lot of unforced errors during the first game and the second game. We are working out for those unforced errors. Hopefully in our next game, we could minimize our unforced errors so we can get good results."

The Tennun Spikers, with Al-Nasi Amilbahar leading the charge with eight points, fell to 1-1.

PGJC-Navy later joined Cignal on top of the Pool A standings following a 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 conquest of VNS Quezon City.

Earlier, Jayrack De La Noche came through with two blocks and two service aces to finish with 14 points while Gadpray Aresgado chipped in 13 points on a 12-of-20 attacks as Bacolod also moved up to 2-0 in Pool B following a 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 romp of Bulacan.

In Pool B on Sunday, North Cotabato used its balanced attack to sweep Aklan, 25-10, 25-13, 25-17, and improve to 2-0.

Jao Umandal, Kim Malabunga, Fauzi Ismail and Jayvee Sumagaysay each scored seven points while Arnold Bautista chipped in six points for the G-Spikers, who fired eight service aces.

Imus City rebounded from its opening day loss to North Cotabato with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of Bulacan.

Madz Gampong had 15 points, Hero Austria chipped in 10 points while Ronniel Rosales added nine for the AJAA Spikers. The trio combined for nine of Imus' 11 blocks.

PJ Rojas had 16 points while Benjaylo Labide had three blocks for a 13-point outing as Army Taguig City outlasted UE Manila, 22-25, 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 in a Pool C thriller to even its record to 1-1.