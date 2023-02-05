Oliver Almadro insists no bad blood with Choco Mucho

OLIVER Almadro has eased concerns that he won't be able to balance his coaching duties for the Ateneo women's volleyball team in the UAAP and Petro Gazz in the PVL.

The 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference started on Saturday while the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament is set to commence just a few weeks later on February 25. The two leagues will eventually run simultaneously.

Almadro sees no problem juggling the two jobs and insisted both Ateneo and Petro Gazz fully support his decision.

"For the record, I don't have any problem with Ateneo and Ateneo is supporting me [with] whatever I do," he said after the Angels opened the 2023 season with a straight sets loss to defending champion Creamline on Saturday.

"It's because of course we have to secure our family, our finances ... Pangalawa, kailangan natin i-share ang talent natin, ang wisdom natin sa iba.

"Ateneo supports me, Petro Gazz is supporting me. So, di ba? What more can you ask for from those two organizations, those two institutions that really want to help me grow also as a mentor and as a teacher," he added.

Almadro said coaches holding two high-profile jobs is no longer new in Philippine volleyball.

"It's just so sad na people are always asking, 'Paano yung time? paano yung time? paano yung time? Well, I'm not the only person that has two jobs," he said.

"Hindi lang ako yung coach na nagco-coach ng college team at professional team. Yung mga [ibang] teams din. Yung pinanggalingan ko nga, ganun din."

Almadro also revealed there is no bad blood between him and his former team Choco Mucho. He was the Flying Titans' head coach since 2019 before resigning mid-tournament in the 2022 Reinforced Conference, citing his desire to focus on the preparations of the Blue Eagles for UAAP Season 85.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto



He steered the Flying Titans, mainly composed of his former players at Ateneo, to the Final Four twice, just falling short of a podium finish in the 2021 and 2022 PVL Open Conferences.

"Sometimes Maddie [Madayag] visits me, and I have a big heart for Maddie. Pongay [Gaston], we talk. That's it. Ang bait," he said.

Choco Mucho is now handled by former national team head coach Dante Alinsunurin, who will also be handling four-time UAAP champion National University in the men's division.

Almadro, meanwhile, has brought his mentorship to two-time PVL champions Petro Gazz, which parted ways with Rald Ricafort and his deputy Arnold Laniog after four years.

'In the collegiate scene, Almadro steered the Ateneo men's volleyball team to three straight titles from UAAP Season 77 to 79 and also brought success to the women's program in the Season 81 women's volleyball championship.