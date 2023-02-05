Gumabao dedicates Creamline win to Valdez: ‘Ayaw namin ma-stress sya’

MICHELE Gumabao and the Creamline Cool Smashers delivered as expected, scoring an opening-day win in the PVL All-Filipino conference opener.

With Alyssa Valdez yet to return to action due to a right knee injury, the Cool Smashers scored a 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Petro Gazz on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

See Dindin Santiago convinced young Akari squad will contend in time

The spotlight was on Gumabao and she did not disappoint, scoring 13 points on 11 attacks.

She then deflected credit to teammates as the Cool Smashers got off to a strong start.

“I-ooffer din namin 'to kay Ly, since hindi pa siya makabalik. Ayaw din namin na ma-stress siya, bilisan niya 'yung pagbalik,” she said of Valdez.

“Ang dami naman din naming tao, so the reason why hindi rin naman kami nag-palit ng line-up, and may tiwala sa amin 'yung mga coaches namin is because andoon naman 'yung support din talaga from the second six,” Gumabao added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: PVL

Creamline is set to face Cignal on Thursday at 4 p.m. and coach Sherwin Meneses is confident they can continue their winning ways.

“Syempre, iba pa rin pag andiyan si Ly, pero 'yung leadership naman, napagtutulungan nila Michele Gumabao, nila Jia,” Meneses said.

“Kahit naman sinong player dun sa Creamline, iisa lang 'yung ginagawa. So, kahit sino 'yung ipasok, alam naman nila 'yung gagawin nila, kasi mga leader din naman sila,” he said.

Watch Now