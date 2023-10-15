Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Chameleons score straight-sets win over Defenders in PVL opener

    Strong start for league newcomers
    by John Mark Garcia
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    NXLED came up with a with a winning debut in the PVL, beating Gerflor, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19, in the All-Filipino conference opener at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

    Lycha Ebon had 14 points on 12 attacks and two blocks, giving Japanese coach Taka Minowa a win in his first match in the Philippines.

    NXLED Chameleons

    “Sobrang saya ko kasi nag-fofocus lang talaga ako sa kung paano ko lalaruin ‘yung game. Hindi ako masyadong focused kung mananalo ba o matatalo. Nag-trust kami sa process ni Coach Taka, sinusunod lang namin paisa-isa, at hindi namin minamadali,” said Ebon.

    “As NXLED coach, our target is to play well inside the court. Actually this week in preparation for this game, we were more focused on blocking and defense” said Minowa.

      NXLED dominated Gerflor in blocking, 9 to 2, and was also better in digging, 42 to 38.

      The Chameleons face F2 Logistics on Tuesday in Antipolo as Gerflor battles Petro Gazz on Saturday in Batangas City.

