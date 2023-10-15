Art Roque posts double-double as Perpetual keeps Letran winless

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help dealt defending champion Letran its seventh-straight loss of the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament, 74-59, on Sunday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Art Roque shot six-of-11 from beyond the arc in the second half.

The Knights cut the deficit to deficit to two, 42-44, on a Kurt Reyson triple but the Altas kept their cool and cruised past the titleholders for a 3-4 win-loss record.

Roque finished with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Jelo Razon contributed 12 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Knights 0-7

Perpetual outrebounded Letran 49-44.

Vince Cuajao scored 15 points, while Reyson registered 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Knights, in the cellar with a 0-7 card.

The scores:

Perpetual Help 74 - Roque 22, Razon 12, Pagaran 12, Abis 6, Barcuma 5, Omega 5, Nitura 3, Ferreras 3, Orgo 2, Nunez 2, Gelsano 2, Cuevas 0

Letran 59- Cuajao 15, Reyson 12, Monje 10, Ariar 5, Guarino 5, Fajardo 4, Nunag 4, Batallier 2, Santos 2, Garupil 0, Bautista 0, Jumao-as 0, Go 0, Borocelo 0

