Myla Pablo set to make F2 debut against PLDT in PVL All-Filipino

MYLA Pablo can’t wait to get going as F2 Logistics kicks off its campaign against an intact PLDT side on Tuesday even as Cignal and Chery Tiggo collide in another explosive twinbill marking the second elims playdate of the PVL All Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

But more than the former Petro Gazz top hitter’s much-awaited debut for the Cargo Movers, it will be the coaches of the contending teams who will take the spotlight as they try to steer their respective sides to the early swing of things in the season-opening conference.

See Oliver Almadro insists no bad blood with Choco Mucho

Rald Ricafort hopes to motivate and draw the best from mainstays Mika Reyes, Rhea Dimaculangan, Dell Palomata, Jovie Prado and Jules Samonte, among others with the High Speed Hitters toughening up by enlisting Ysa Jimenez, a rookie from University of Sto. Tomas, and Michelle Morente, who last played for Army-Black Mamba.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Pablo, who last played for Ricafort in the Angels’ title romp in the PVL Reinforced Conference last year, is out to make an impressive start for the Cargo Movers, now handled by the league’s lone female coach in Regine Diego, a former La Salle libero, who took over from Ramil de Jesus and top deputy Benson Bocboc.

"I can say the girls are going to be 100 percent healthy but the peak form, nobody can say that. We're trying our best to manage whatever it is we can manage for this conference and to prevent those injuries to recur again," said Diego.

Watch Now

Aside from the likes of Major Baron, Aby Marano, Kim Dy, Kim Fajardo, Iris Tolenada and Ivy Lacsina, F2 also welcomes the comebacking Cha Cruz-Behag into its fold.

The match starts at 4 p.m.

"We consider all teams as contenders. It's a matter of kung sino maka-sustain yung magandang performance from start until the end yun talaga yung ano. For us at PLDT, we will challenge every opponent and we will spring surprises," said High Speed Hitters assistant coach Arnold Laniog.

Aaron Velez, meanwhile, is back with Chery Tiggo, which faces Cignal HD in the 6:30 p.m.

While Velez lost a leader in Dindin Manabat, who has moved to Akari, the Crossovers loaded up by acquiring Ponggay Gaston to join mainstays Mylene Paat, Shaya Adorador, Cza Carandang, EJ Laure and top setter Jasmine Nabor.

The Shaq delos Santos-mentored HD Spikers, meanwhile, will be led by Ces Molina, Rachel Anne Daquis and Riri Meneses with ace playmaker Gel Cayuna also ready to deliver for the team that will feature new recruits Gyzelle Sy, Gen Casugod and Chin Basas.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

They, however, will be without Angeli Araneta, Ayel Estranero, Marist Layug, Joy Dacoron, Arianne Layug and Klarisa Abriam.