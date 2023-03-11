Cargo Movers not rushing Myla Pablo return ahead of PVL semis

MYLA Pablo's return to F2 Logistics ahead of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League semifinals next week remains in limbo, but head coach Regine Diego is hopeful the two-time MVP will be back in action soon.

Myla Pablo injury update

The Cargo Mover star sat out in F2 Logistics' semis-clinching match against Army-Black Mamba on Saturday to rest her leg that suffered cramps during the Choco Mucho matchup four days ago.

"We are just resting her. Meron pa siyang mga check-ups pero she can walk naman, she can run so let's see," Diego said after F2 Logistics entered the playoffs round for the first time in PVL history with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13 victory over winless Lady Troopers.

"I'm very hopeful she can still come back in the semifinals but for now we're taking it day by day lang."

Although there are no other injuries Pablo is nursing, the coaching staff is still taking precautionary measures to ensure the 29-year-old outside spiker will be in top shape when she returns.

"Yung cramps niya kasi, baka merong underlying, merong pang ibang issues. Dati kasi merong sumasakit sa tuhod niya so kailangan namin i-check ulit everything para sure na safe siyang makabalik," she said.

"Mas priority namin health nila more than winning a game. Kahit matalo kami basta walang injury, [it's] still a win for us."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pablo is currently the eighth-best scorer with 90 points built on 82 attacks, seven blocks and an ace.

In her absence. Ivy Lacsina stepped up as the outside spiker against the Lady Troopers and finished with nine points in two sets.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓