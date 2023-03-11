Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PVL

    F2 Logistics makes PVL semis breakthrough at expense of winless Army

    by Jillian Velasco
    3 hours ago
    F2 Logistics vs Army Kim Kianna Dy Ara Galang Aby Marano
    Kianna Dy, Ara Galang, and Aby MaraĆ±o conspire against the Lady Troopers.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    F2 Logistics clinched its first-ever semifinals berth in the Premier Volleyball League with a 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13 romp of winless Army-Black Mamba in the 2023 All Filipino Conference on Saturday at FilOil EcoOil Centre.

    F2 Logistics vs Army recap

    Kim Kianna Dy led the Cargo Movers (6-2) to their first-ever Final Four appearance in the pro scene after dropping 22 points on 18 attacks and three blocks and handed the winless Lady Troopers their 19th straight loss.

    Ivy Lacsina played as an outside spiker and tallied nine points in two sets in place of Myla Pablo who sat out of the match due to safety precaution after suffering cramps in her left leg during the F2-Choco Mucho matchup.

    Ivy Lacsina F2 Logistics vs Army

    Middle blockers Aby Maraño and Majoy Baron, who started for the first time, combined for seven of F2’s 12 blocks.

    "Super happy syempre that pasok kami sa semis and it's our first time sa PVL. We still have a lot to improve on," Dy said.

    "All of us have been working hard for this and andob na kami sa isa naming goal. Hopefully, we can achieve more," head coach Regine Diego added as the Cargo Movers join Petro Gazz and defending champions Creamline in the final four, with one more spot still up for grabs.

    Elaine Kasilag also had her breakout game this conference and dropped 10 points – seven of which scored in the third set that saw F2 fend off the mid-game comeback of the Lady Troopers who turned a 12-18 deficit to an 18 deadlock.

      Ara Galang helped Dawn Macandili polish the floor defense of the Cargo Movers with 20 digs and five receptions on top of five points. Macandili with 32-of-48 digs and 13-of-19 receptions.

      On the Lady Troopers' side, Royse Tubino exploded for 19 points in a losing effort.

