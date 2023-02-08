Myla Pablo happy to blend in at F2 Logistics

MYLA Pablo has no problem accepting roles other than scoring for her new team in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The 29-year-old outside spiker debuted in style for F2 Logistics on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 21 points in a thrilling 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 20-25, 16-14 win over PLDT in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

"Alam naman natin na 'yung F2, matagal nang magkakasama. So parang ako na lang 'yung nadagdag sa first six," she said after an impressive debut that also saw her contribute nine digs and eight receptions on defense.

"Pero siyempre, kung ano 'yung ginagalaw ng team ngayon, kailangan kong sabayan."

More than scoring, the two-time PVL champion is eager to take on a leadership role alongside team captain Aby Marano and returning veteran Cha Cruz-Behag.

"Ako 'yung inaasahan ng teammates, coaches, lalo na sa mga crucial game. [So] kailangan talagang hindi lang si Ate Aby 'yung magli-lead sa team. Kailangan [ako] rin mismo mag lead sa team para manalo and makuha namin 'yung bawat games," she said.

New head coach Regine Diego also know what Pablo can bring to the table for the Cargo Movers, who have yet to reach the playoffs in the PVL. Their best finish was fifth place during the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

"I know [Myla] can lead the team. She led the team naman talaga. May mga moments lang na siyempre, mababasa ka. Laro 'yan eh," she said of Pablo, who was nearly unstoppable in the first two sets.

"So sobrang galing ni Myla for this game. Nakita namin na sobrang maasahan talaga siya. Sa scoring, and she really can help. Sobrang laki ng na-contribute niya today sa team. Hopefully we can do more from that," she added.

The Cargo Movers face a Dindin Santiago Manabat-led Akari side when they return to the court on Saturday at the Philsports Arena.