Myla Pablo makes immediate impact as F2 Logistics outlasts PLDT in five

MYLA Pablo exploded in her debut in F2 Logistics, carrying the scoring load of the Cargo Movers’ thrilling win against PLDT, 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 20-25, 16-14, in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

Pablo dropped 21 points alongside nine digs and eight receptions in her first game as a Cargo Mover.

Kim Kianna Dy delivered the final blow in the nearly three-hour match for a 17-point output.

Aby Maraño chipped 11 points while Cha Cruz-Behag made her return to the taraflex after a four-year hiatus with three crucial points.

Dawn Macandili swept the taraflex to earn the Player of the Game honors with 35 digs and 10 receptions.

"It feels like a championship but yeah, it was a good game," head coach Regine Diego said in her debut in the PVL.

"It’s really a good way para malaman namin kung ano yung mga challenges na mami-meet namin in the future and it’s a good way din para maka-adjust kami kung anong dapat naming gawin. But i’m happy ‘cause we won syempre and nakita ko rin kung gaano katapang yung mga players ko."

The Cargo Movers nearly squandered a two-set lead after Mika Reyes changed the tune of the game in the third set and broke the 4-4 deadlock with seven of her 15 points in PLDT's 9-1 run before dumping F2 Logistics, 25-14.

Jovie Prado did more damage in the fourth set to finish with double double numbers of 17 points and 10 receptions to take the match to a decider.

It was a neck-and-neck fifth set with both teams trading leads. Mich Morente put PLDT at match point first, 13-14, but a crucial net touch from Mean Mendrez extended the decider, with Pablo scoring a block before Dy hit the game-winning back row kill, 16-14.

Prado led the offensive charge with 17 points, while middle blockers Reyes and Palomata added 16 and 15 markers, respectively.