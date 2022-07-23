How Mika Reyes is leading the PVL Invitational in blocks

MIKA Reyes is by far the best blocker of the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

Mika Reyes: Best Blocker top candidate

In just four games, the former De La Salle standout has distanced herself from the rest of the players with 16 blocks, averaging 1.07 blocks per set and recording the conference-best eight blocks against Petro Gazz on July 19.

Cignal’s Ces Molina, Riri Meneses, and Rachel Daquis come close with 10 blocks each, averaging 0.63 block per set.

Although Reyes is leading the pack with a huge gap, for her, it was only possible thanks to her teammates.

“Hindi ko siya maboblock, hindi ako madadalian, or hindi ako makaka- hindi ko mababasa yung play ng ganun without the help of my teammates,” said the 6-foot middle blocker who tallied another three blocks in PLDT’s four-set win against Army-Black Mamba on Saturday.

“Kunwari, magserve ng maganda si Fio so makakatapat na agad ako sa spiker so mas napapadali niya yung trabaho ko. And ayun talaga yung, hindi ko lang siya magagawa mag-isa. With my teammates parin talaga.”

Continue reading below ↓

True enough, the team’s chemistry has been in full display with the most recent one against the Lady Troopers where four High Speed Hitters scored in double digits.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jules Samonte led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Fiola Ceballos’ 13 markers, Dell Palomata’s 12 attacks and Toni Basas’ 11 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This only proves that the team has already gelled together, said head coach George Pascua.

“Yung previous tournament namin medyo yung system hindi pa namin makuha so eto yung chemistry at nakita na namin talaga kung sino yung mga starting six na pwedeng diinan,” he said.

“Talagang pang-laban ba? Yung character nila as an individual and then as a team, mas intense sila.”

PLDT hopes to book their semifinals ticket against skidding Choco Mucho on Thursday at FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.