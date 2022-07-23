PLDT holds off Army to move on verge of PVL Invitational semis

PLDT held off streaking Army-Black Mamba in four sets, 17-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18, to improve to 3-1 in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

With the win, the High Speed Hitters are just a win away from booking their first-ever semifinals ticket while the Lady Troopers slid to 2-2.

Rhea Dimaculangan led four High Speed Hitters in double figures with 20 excellent sets and three blocks.

Jules Samonte delivered once again another double-double performance with 17 points built on 14 attacks and two aces and 20 digs, while Fiola Ceballos chipped in 13 points and 13 receptions.

Dell Palomata copped her first player of the game honors with 12 attacks while Toni Basas added 11 markers.

Army veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga and Joanne Bunag paced their team with 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.

After a first-set stumble, the High Speed Hitters pounced on the Lady Troopers in a lopsided second set, scoring in all angles with 13 attacks, two blocks and two aces, leaving Army scoring only off errors, three attacks and one block alone, 25-11.

PLDT then carried its momentum in the third frame with a 25-20 victory for a 2-1 lead.

But Army’s veteran experience proved it can bounce back anytime as it trimmed a seven point deficit, 4-11, to get within striking distance, 12-13, in the fourth frame from the heroics of Jovelyn Gonzaga and Jem Gutierrez.

But the High Speed Hitters proved to be a handful for the Lady Troopers as they cruise to a 25-18 victory.

"We respect Army so much na ayaw talaga namin magpalapit ng score kasi alam naman namin na kayang kaya nilang humabol and we're very happy lahat talaga ngayon sa team nag ko-contribute para manalo," said Mika Reyes who was a point shy from finishing in double figures as she converted five attacks, three kill blocks and two aces.

