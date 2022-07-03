Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Jul 3
    Michele Gumabao back with Creamline for PVL Invitational

    Michele Gumabao returns to action.
    MICHELE Gumabao is back for Creamline for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

    Gumabao rejoins the Cool Smashers after a failed bid for a seat in the House of Representatives with party list Mothers for Change (Mocha).

    The 29-year-old opposite hitter missed the Open Conference. She last played for Creamline during the 2021 Open Conference in Bacarra where the Cool Smashers fell to Chery Tiggo in the finals.

    Michele Gumabao

    Michele Gumabao returns after missing one conference.

      Aside from Gumabao, Creamline also added University of the Philippines middle blocker Lorie Bernardo, who is forgoing her final year in the UAAP.

      The Cool Smashers play their first match of the conference on July 12 against Cignal. Jillian Velasco

