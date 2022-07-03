Michele Gumabao back with Creamline for PVL Invitational

MICHELE Gumabao is back for Creamline for the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

Gumabao rejoins the Cool Smashers after a failed bid for a seat in the House of Representatives with party list Mothers for Change (Mocha).

See Souza de Brito happy to see best young stars in AVC Cup pool

The 29-year-old opposite hitter missed the Open Conference. She last played for Creamline during the 2021 Open Conference in Bacarra where the Cool Smashers fell to Chery Tiggo in the finals.

Continue reading below ↓

Michele Gumabao returns after missing one conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from Gumabao, Creamline also added University of the Philippines middle blocker Lorie Bernardo, who is forgoing her final year in the UAAP.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Cool Smashers play their first match of the conference on July 12 against Cignal. Jillian Velasco

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.