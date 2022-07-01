Souza de Brito happy to see best young stars in AVC Cup pool

EVERYTHING is going well according to the plans of Philippine women's national team coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

Souza de Brito on PH spikers' AVC Cup pool

"This is my target," said the Brazilian mentor as he bared his 23-woman pool for the 2022 AVC Cup for Women on Friday. "They are really young, so it doesn't matter who our opponents are."

Eight of the players who saw action in the Rebisco team in the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship in Thailand last year remained part of the crew as UAAP rookie MVP Bella Belen, Faith Nisperos, and Eya Laure banner the lineup.

Also back in the fold for the national team were Ivy Lacsina, Jennifer Nierva, and Kamille Cal of National University, and Imee Hernandez and Bernadett Pepito of University of Santo Tomas.

To Souza de Brito, this is exactly why he wanted exposure for these young players as early as last year.

Continue reading below ↓

"If you remember when I got these guys last year in Thailand, I was thankful for all the coaches working in the UAAP because these guys are too good," he said. "Eya, Faith, Belen, they're really good. Even if you don't have the UAAP, they'll have much more [to achieve] and it's here."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Souza de Brito, though, hopes that the two months' training time will be more than enough to prepare these girls for the upcoming tournament given the wealth of talent that the current group has.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"If you can make a pool of 30 players, all you need is time to work to give them a chance to play at a high level. Our target is making strong of the national team. In the long term, we have to prepare them. We have to bring them inside, a lot of stars that are really good, but we have to support them cause they are the future," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippines is placed in Pool A together with China, Iran, Korea, and Vietnam for the August 21 to 29 tilt at Philsports Arena in Pasig.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.