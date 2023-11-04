Cignal makes it two straight victories, keeps Farm Fresh winless

CIGNAL picked up back-to-back victories and kept Farm Fresh winless, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday.

Riri Meneses led the way for the HD Spikers with 16 points built on 13 attacks, two blocks, and one ace.

Cignal rose above .500 at 3-2 (win-loss) as Farm Fresh dipped further down to 0-6.

“Happy kami sa naging result but we know na ang dami pa naming kailangang trabahuin, ang dami pa naming i-workout talaga,” said Cignal head coach Shaq delos Santos.

“Good thing na na-overcome namin ‘yung challenges so tuloy-tuloy lang kami at mas mag-tatrabaho pa kami sa susunod na games,” he added.

Despite a winless slate, the Foxies gave the HD Spikers a run for their money after splitting two tightly contested opening sets.

Through reigning MVP Ces Molina’s game-high 20 points, Cignal ran away with the victory in the last two sets, She led four HD Spikers in double figures.

On the flip side, 45 combined points from ex-Adamson star trio Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago, and Rizza Cruz could not save the Foxies from the depths of a sixth straight defeat.

