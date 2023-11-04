Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Nov 4
    Vanie Gandler, Herlene Budol among PBA team muses for Season 48 opener

    Parade of muses one of the highlights of a busy Sunday for the PBA
    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PVL / PEP.ph

    A MIX of celebrities and athletes comprise the muses for the traditional opening ceremonies of the 48th season of the PBA on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Showbiz personalities Heaven Peralejo (Barangay Ginebra), Herlene Budol (Blackwater), Julie Anne San Jose (Magnolia), and Atasha Muhlach (TNT) have been selected to join the parade of teams during the opening rites that will start at 5 p.m.

    Volleyball star Vanie Gandler and obstacle course racer Kaizen Dela Cerna, will represent NLEX and Meralco respectively.

    Yukii Takahashi (Phoenix), Franki Russel (San Miguel) Yskaela Yaena Fujimoto (Converge), Angel Santos (NorthPort), Mary Jane Encabo and Jennelle Noblezada (Rain or Shine), and Saira Khan (Terrafirma) will also bring glamour to kick off the new season of the league at the Big Dome.

    The participation of team muses, a staple of PBA since it opened in 1975, will be one of the highlights of a busy Sunday for the PBA.

    The awardees of the 47th season of the league, including the MVP, will be known in the Leo Awards at 4 p.m.

      The action on the court will start at 7 p.m. with Magnolia and TNT playing in the first game of the new season.

