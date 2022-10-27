Lone NCAA survivor UPerps out to crash UAAP party in Super League

SEVEN UAAP teams reached the Final Eight of the 2022 Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Preseason Tournament, with an 'unlikely' NCAA survivor set to face fierce competition.

An all-UAAP quarterfinal slate was thwarted by the red-hot University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas, led by multi-titled tactician Sandy Rieta.

From finishing seventh in NCAA Season 97 with only two wins to reaching the SSL quarterfinals with three victories in four games, Perpetual is keen on making a Cinderella run and be the rose among the thorns in a UAAP-laden field.

Among their first three wins was an emphatic sweep of the UE Lady Warriors — the only UAAP team to miss out on the second round.

Adamson earlier secured the last spot in the next round after sweeping the winless Emilio Aguinaldo College squad in its final prelims match.

Starting Oct. 29, Round Two will feature a single-round robin that will see the eight teams split into two pools to determine their seeding in the knockout quarterfinals.

