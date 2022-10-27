Creamline pulls plug on Akari to stay perfect in PVL

CREAMLINE moved on the cusp of securing a place in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference semifinals after beating Akari in four sets, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-21, on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Now undefeated through four games, the Cool Smashers moved a win shy of a guaranteed place in the Final Four while sending the Power Chargers to the brink of elimination with their fourth loss in five games.

PHOTO: PVL

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Invitational Conference Finals MVP Ced Domingo was a force at the net as she delivered 14 points on nine attacks and five blocks against the Power Chargers.

Watch Now

After blowing a 23-21 lead and dropping the opening set against a youth-laden Akari side riding the shoulders of Olympian import Prisilla Rivera, Creamline didn't put a foot wrong and ripped the Power Chargers to pieces in the succeeding sets.

The Cool Smashers overwhelmed the Power Chargers offensively, converting 48 attacks in the last three sets while limiting Akari to only 22. Turkish reinforcement Yelo Basa tallied 18 points while Jema Galanza added 12 markers and 17 receptions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Medyo naging careless yung team, pero ang importante is kung paano maka-recover. Siyempre yung Akari, 'di naman basta-basta papatalo. Set 2, 3, 4, naging maganda yung adjustment namin," Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said.

Reigning MVP Tots Carlos saw action for the Cool Smashers off the bench - her longest this conference - and wrapped the match with a clean hammer and seven points.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Rivera paced the Power Chargers with 13 points and 10 digs while Erika Raagas chipped in 10.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.