Stalzer raises urgency but keeps head up after bumpy F2 Logistics start

F2 Logistics import and team captain Lindsay Stalzer expressed her frustration after the Cargo Movers remained winless in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The veteran import debuted on Thursday in the hope of handing the Cargo Movers their first win in the PVL after their opening loss to Chery Tiggo after being placed under health and safety protocols.

But Stalzer's 26-point outing was in vain as F2 absorbed its second straight loss at the hands of Choco Mucho.

"I let the team know how upset I am and heartbroken I am of that because it's serious. We can't just take these losses lightly," the team captain said.

"I let everyone know how that can't happen and we all need to be accountable for that loss and we need to make an effort to improve in the coming weeks 'coz it's urgent. We need to get those wins."

The Cargo Movers had the chance to extend the game into a decider after arriving at set point first, 24-22, in the fourth set.

But the Flying Titans' Maika Ortiz and Isa Molde combined for a kill and block to tie the match at 24-all. A crucial error committed by Iris Tolenada did not help F2's cause and Molde block on Stalzer clinched the win.

"We definitely had every opportunity to win that game and we let it slip through our fingers," Stalzer said.

The multi-titled Philippine SuperLiga team now sits at the bottom of the standings with a 0-2 card, but Stalzer remained optimistic in the team's ability to put the pieces of the puzzle together after being plagued by health issues.

Despite libero Dawn Macandili still in doubt, the Cargo Movers willbe out to turn the campaign around when they clash with UAC-Army (0-1) on Tuesday, 2:30 p.m., at the PhilSports Arena.

Stalzer is keeping her head up.

"It's a concern that we have two losses already but you know, tonight was really the first night we had almost our full team together actually," she said.

"We had some good points. We really had some good plays and we're showing some impressive talents so I'm not too worried but I know we just need to step it up."

