Lindsay Stalzer breaks down in tears as F2 falls short of PVL semis

A CONSISTENT podium finisher in Philippine volleyball leagues since 2014, Lindsay Stalzer ended up short of the semifinals ffor the first time as F2 Logistics bowed out early.

The Cargo Movers wrapped up their stint in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference on Tuesday with a straight-sets win over semis-bound Petro Gazz. F2 placed fifth with a 4-4 record, just a win shy of a semis spot.

The 38-year-old American reinforcement was in tears as F2, winner of multiple titles in the defunct Philippine SuperLiga and Stalzer’s team for three years, fell short of making it to the playoffs.

“It hurts a lot. I take my job very seriously, and we fell short,” Stalzer said.

“This past week has been super hard to accept. The fact that I just… I did everything I could but it wasn't enough this year.”

Stalzer played for the first time in the Philippines with Cignal in the PSL, before joining the Foton Tornadoes and Petron Blaze Spikers where she clinched a total of three championships and two runner-up finishes.

The two-time PSL Most Valuable Player led F2 Logistics to a runner-up finish in the 2019 PSL Grand Prix and was the team led in the early stage of the 2020 edition before the COVID-19 hiatus.

The Cargo Movers suffered a 0-2 opening record in the PVL before being eliminated with consecutive losses to Akari and Cignal after scoring an upset against Creamline.

Still, Stalzer led the Cargo Movers to its one last victory this conference against Petro Gazz, coming up with 22 points on 19 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

“I wanted to leave a legacy of just excellence, you know. I want to be known as the import that can always get to the final,” she said.

Asked if she plans to return to the Philippines for another stint, Stalzer said “We will see.”