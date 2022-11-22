Stalzer, Mau turn it on as F2 Logistics bows out in style

LINDSAY Stalzer and Kalei Mau led F2 Logistics to a final victory in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference with a sweep of semis-bound Petro Gazz, 25-16, 25-22, 27-25, on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Team captain Stalzer tallied 22 points on 19 attacks, two blocks and an ace, while Mau scored 20 points including five of the last six points of the Cargo Movers in the extended third set to put a fitting end to F2 Logistics' campaign.

The Cargo Movers wrapped up their comeback conference at 5th place with a 4-4 (win-loss) record while the Angels settled for the third seed with a 5-3 slate.

"That’s the [F2 Logistics] team that I know. It’s the team that I’ve been playing with for the past three, almost four years," said Mau, who finished with eight receptions as well.

"I think the difference maker was no pressure, have fun, our game plan was really to do our best and be there for each other. I think we did exactly that and I’m really proud of our team for doing that today," she added.

Lindsey Vander-Weide and MJ Phillips had 11 points each to lead a comeback in the third frame that enabled the Angles to lead by as many as five points, 12-17.

But F2 Logistics kept its composure as Mau tied the match at 23-all before ending the game with a backrow hit to cap a long rally, 27-25.

"Yung galaw na 'yun pang-champion. Medyo nalihis lang kami sa dalawang [games] and then we learn from that next time we’ll not make the same mistake," F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc said.