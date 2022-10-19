Lacsina says she had no doubt F2 would quickly find rhythm

IVY Lacsina is relieved F2 Logistics has ended the tough run in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference.

The Cargo Movers went 0-2, bowing to Chery Tiggo and Choco Mucho, before getting their first win, a three-setter over UAI-Army on Tuesday.

Asked about being accustomed to winning, the 22-year-old Lacsina said losses were a crucial part in the development of the National University squad that she helped to a sweep in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

"Bago nagkaroon ng tuloy tuloy na panalo nung collegiate po ako, dumaan din po kami sa mga talo which is doon po talaga kami natuto and doon po kami mas nag-pursige nung mga times na yun," Lacsina said.

She added that there was no doubt F2 was going to find its winning ways.

"Alam ko po at alam ng buong team namin na dadating din po kami sa point na dire-diretso rin na rin po yung panalo namin pero kailangan po namin pag-trabahuhan lahat yun," she said.



Lacsina, who had five digs and three blocks for a seven-point outing against the Lady Troopers revealed she is nursing an injury.

"Nagkaroon po ako ng problem sa shoulder and leg po so parang yun po yung inisip ko na hindi naman po akong pwede mag-focus lang sa palo," she explained.

"Pwede naman ako sa defense or sa block so syempre malaking tulong din yun sa team."

The Cargo Movers are looking to start their winning streak when they battle PLDT on Tuesday at PhilSports Arena.

