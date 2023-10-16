Kyle Negrito glad to repay trust of Creamline coach, teammates

KYLE Negrito is grateful to Japan-bound Jia De Guzman for the support and the Creamline squad for the trust.

With a cast of talented spikers, Negrito came up with a fine performance in her first outing as main Cool Smashers setter with 23 excellent sets on top of three points (two aces) in the opening day win over Choco Mucho.

The former FEU playmaker is pleased to be able to run Sherwin Meneses' plays and set up talented hitters such as Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao and Alyssa Valdez for scoring opportunities.

"My team is very patient. ‘Yun lang po talaga, gaya nga ng sinasabi ni Coach Sherwin, talagang itong magiging conference na ‘to is magtutulungan kami at magtatrabaho kami every game simula sa training," said Negrito.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Without providing details, Negrito said eight-time PVL Best Setter Jia de Guzman, now set to join the Denso Airybees in the Japan V.League, helped her prepare for the conference.

"Si ate Jia naman po bago siya umalis, prinepare naman din niya ‘yung team nang maayos. Hindi naman din niya kami pinabayaan nang basta basta. Ako rin po, prinepare ako ni ate Jia," the Cool Smashers setter shared.

Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez lauded Negrito for the fine performance.

"Definitely, we miss Jia (De Guzman) pa rin. Jia messaged us kanina, we miss you Jia," said Valdez. "But I’m just really gonna commend Kyle (Negrito) in today’s game (versus Choco Mucho). With so much pressure, she really delivered," Valdez said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph