Kobe Shinwa Women’s University cancels PVL stint due to COVID-19

KOBE Shinwa Women's University will not see action in the in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference due to health and safety protocols.

A member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Japanese university to cancel the trip.

Taiwan's Taipei KingWhale, the other guest team in the league's midseason conference, was set to arrive on Saturday and will play on Monday against Cignal.

"The Kobe Shinwa Women's University told us that they won't be able to fly to the country last night because one of their players tested positive and the rest of the team were close contacts," said SportsVision president Ricky Palou.

The Philippine Women's National Volleyball Team set to compete in the 2022 AVC Cup for Women will replace the Kobe Shinwa in the ongoing PVL semifinals.

The national team bannered by collegiate stars will face powerhouse Creamline on Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

