PLDT stuns full-strength Cignal to make it back-to-back semis wins

PLDT made a statement as it trampled a healthier Cignal for the second time, 15-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, Thursday night, at Ynares Center Antipolo.

In their first-ever semifinals, the High Speed Hitters improved to 2-0 while the HD Spikers continue to skid as they dropped three games in a row.

The middle blockers did the wonders for the High Speed Hitters as Dell Palomata unloaded 19 points on 16 attacks and three blocks while Mika Reyes chipped in 11.

With one set apiece, Cignal showed why it is the leading blocking team as it tallied four blocks to keep it a close game in the third set after trailing by as many as five points.

But PLDT displayed its high-spiking efficiency after converting 17 attack points against Cignal’s nine to get a two-set lead off Jovelyn Prado’s kill – who finished with nine points and 21 digs off the bench.

Cignal was looking to extend the match to a decider with a 14-19 cushion in the fourth, but the High Speed Hitters fired a 9-0 run to overtake the HD Spikers, 23-19.

HD Spikers skipper Rachel Daquis stopped the bleeding, 23-21, but Erika Santos placed PLDT ahead with an off-the-block hit, 24-21.

Returning Ces Molina, who was absent in Cignal’s back-to-back losses due to an ankle sprain, kept the HD Spikers alive with a cross court hit to tally her 20th point of the match, before Santos laced PLDT’s back-to-back victory in the playoffs.

Rhea Dimaculangan tossed 23 excellent sets to steer four High Speed Hitters in double digit scoring. Jules Samonte had 12 points while Toni Basas added 11.

On the other side, only Molina and Daquis finished in double figures, with the skipper tallying 10 points, 14 digs and eight receptions in a losing effort.

