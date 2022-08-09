Kingwhale Taipei's fifth-set comeback denies PLDT in PVL semis

KINGWHALE Taipei battled back from a four-point deficit in the fifth set to pull off a 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 against PLDT in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Taiwanese side was on the back foot trailing 8-12 in the deciding set, but turned the tables on PLDT with a 7-1 finishing flurry to stay unbeaten in two games in its guest participation in the country's pioneering commercial volleyball league.

Kingwhale's win assured Creamline of a place in the finals on a 3-0 (win-loss) match as the hard-luck High Speed Hitters concluded the playoffs with a 2-2 record.

