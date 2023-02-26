Kim Kianna Dy eager to sustain form as F2 eyes first PVL semis stint

KIM Kianna Dy is peaking just at the right time as F2 Logistics seeks its first semifinal appearance in the Premier Volleyball League.

Kim Kianna Dy on staying consisent

The former De La Salle University standout atoned for a sluggish performance in the F2 Logistics' past two games and dropped 22 points in the Cargo Movers' 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 victory over Cignal.

"I'm trying to get my confidence back and I build it every training and every game. It's very important kasi padulo na so hopefully tuloy-tuloy," she said as the Cargo Movers tied defending champions Creamline on top of the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference standings with a 4-1 win-loss slate.

Dy, who started the season with a back-to-back 17-point performances, dropped her output to only one point in the Cargo Movers' straight-sets loss to Chery Tiggo. She then recovered with 11 points in F2's five-set win against Creamline.

And on Saturday night, the 27-year-old opposite spiker returned to the top 10 Best Scorers and landed at the fifth spot with a total of 68 points, just behind teammate Myla Pablo with 69 points, after her 22-point outburst against the HD Spikers.

F2 head coach Regine Diego also lauded Dy for her performance despite only steering the Cargo Movers for over two months.

"I'm happy kasi nakakabalik si Kianna, si Ara [Galang], si Elaine [Kasilag]. Nasa getting to know stage pa lang kami eh. It's been about like what, two months?," she said as fellow Cargo Movers Ara Galang and Elaine Kasilag provided crucial points in the straight-sets victory against Cignal.

"It's good din na onti-onti lumalabas yung kumpyansa nila and confidence nila sa team and hopefully matapos namin 'to na lahat talaga nakapagbigay ng contribution sa team."

The Cargo Movers need to accomplish their three remaining games in the elimination round to safely cross the semifinals, beginning with Petro Gazz on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.