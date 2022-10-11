Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kalei Mau unperturbed by F2 Logistics’ opening defeat

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    Kale Mau has no doubt F2 will quickly bounce back.

    KALEI Mau's highly anticipated debut in the PVL Reinforced Conference was met with a sweep at the hands of Chery Tiggo on Tuesday.

    But the 27-year-old power-hitting spiker still has high hopes for her team after F2 Logistics absorbed a 23-25, 21-25, 22-25 loss in its return to the PVL.

    "I have faith in my teammates that we’re gonna be able to make those adjustments and fill each other’s roles," said Mau who finished with 20 points and eight receptions.

    "We’re just gonna have to get back into practice tomorrow and work on it."

    Aby Marano

    Kalei Mau is pleased to see Aby Marano deliver for F2 in a different way.

    The Cargo Movers missed import Lindsay Stalzer, Tin Tiamzon and liberos Dawn Macandili and CJ Saga to health and safety protocols and injuries.

    As an adjustment, F2 spikers Ara Galang and Aby Marano suited up as the team's liberos.

    "I’m super happy that Aby is able to kinda like be another voice behind me even though she’s not at the net with me," said Mau.

    "Her energy is a big loss that we don’t have right now but it’s kinda nice to have her behind me when I’m hitting, it’s just a little bit extra fire."

      Coach Benson Bocboc said the opening-day lineup won’t be permanent.

      "No definitely not. We’re just doing some, you know, it’s not a plan. We have to be ready lang just in case na may mangyari in terms of health concerns," he said.

      The Cargo Movers is hoping Stalzer would be able to suit up on Thursday as they face Choco Mucho, as the American import is expected to exit the protocols on Wednesday.

