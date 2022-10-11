Chery Tiggo ruins PVL debut of depleted F2 Logistics

CHERY TIGGO pounced on an undermanned F2 Logistics to open its Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference campaign with a sweet 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 victory on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

Mylene Paat stepped up in an import-laden conference and scored a team-high 16 points against the Cargo Movers, who were left without import and team captain Lindsay Stalzer and libero Dawn Macandili in their PVL debut.

"Nagulat na lang din kami nung dumating yung line-up nila so we're taking it parang advantage kasi hindi yung original positions nilalaro nila so malaking factor 'yun," coach Clarence Esteban said on F2 spikers Aby Marano and Ara Galang alternating in the libero role in place of Macandili.

Despite the two's absence, the Cargo Movers looked set to close out the first set, 18-23, before Cza Carandang ignited a 7-0 run capped by EJ Laure's three consecutive kills turned the set around for Chery Tiggo.

PHOTO: PVL

The Crossovers carried the momentum into the second and third sets as they hammered the error-prone Cargo Movers, who tallied 26 against Chery Tiggo's 17.

Laure finished with 11 points while Montenegrin import Jelena Cvijovic tallied six points, 10 receptions and seven digs.

Kalei Mau was the lone bright spot for the Cargo Movers with 20 points and eight receptions.

