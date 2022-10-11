Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 11
    PVL

    Chery Tiggo ruins PVL debut of depleted F2 Logistics

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    Mylene Paat
    PHOTO: PVL

    CHERY TIGGO pounced on an undermanned F2 Logistics to open its Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference campaign with a sweet 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 victory on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

    Mylene Paat stepped up in an import-laden conference and scored a team-high 16 points against the Cargo Movers, who were left without import and team captain Lindsay Stalzer and libero Dawn Macandili in their PVL debut.

    [READ: Stalzer, Macandili miss out on F2 debut in PVL]

    "Nagulat na lang din kami nung dumating yung line-up nila so we're taking it parang advantage kasi hindi yung original positions nilalaro nila so malaking factor 'yun," coach Clarence Esteban said on F2 spikers Aby Marano and Ara Galang alternating in the libero role in place of Macandili.

    Despite the two's absence, the Cargo Movers looked set to close out the first set, 18-23, before Cza Carandang ignited a 7-0 run capped by EJ Laure's three consecutive kills turned the set around for Chery Tiggo.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Jelena Cvijovic

    Watch Now

    The Crossovers carried the momentum into the second and third sets as they hammered the error-prone Cargo Movers, who tallied 26 against Chery Tiggo's 17.

    Laure finished with 11 points while Montenegrin import Jelena Cvijovic tallied six points, 10 receptions and seven digs.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Kalei Mau was the lone bright spot for the Cargo Movers with 20 points and eight receptions.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PVL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again