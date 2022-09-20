Kalei Mau, Lindsay Stalzer back for F2 Logistics debut in PVL

THE F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are back on a mission in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) with two familiar returnees in Kalei Mau and American Lindsay Stalzer.

Mau is no stranger to Philippine volleyball as she won two PSL titles with the Cargo Movers and led the country to a bronze medal finish in the 2019 ASEAN Grand Prix.

The Hawaiian standout ended her first F2 stint in 2021 when she played for Puerto Rico's Changos de Naranjito, their most successful sports franchise, before returning to the Philippines to lead F2 to the 2021 PNVF Champions League crown.

In the same year, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) affirmed Mau's eligibility to play for the Philippine national team.

A former MVP herself, Stalzer emerged as a crowd favorite in the local volleyball scene after her successful stints in the Philippine Superliga.

The American import is a two-time MVP and three-time league champion, twice with the Foton Tornadoes and her most recent title in 2018 with the Petron Blaze Spikers.

Ahead of the Reinforced Conference, the explosive power duo rejoins F2 stalwarts Ara Galang, Kianna Dy, and Aby Maraño in their PVL comeback as they look to lead F2 Logistics to their first pro league crown.

