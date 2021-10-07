Jules Samonte turns pro, signs with Perlas Spikers

JULES Samonte is turning pro with the Perlas Spikers in the next Premier Volleyball League season.

Jules Samonte now with Perlas Spikers

The Perlas Spikers welcomes the Ateneo standout in their social media accounts on Thursday evening.

“This is her next. Welcome to the Perlas Spikers, Jules Samonte,” the team wrote.

“Your fire and passion will surely bring so much energy to the team. Thank you for embarking on this (volleyball) journey with us. Your coaches and teammates are excited to work with you.”

The team also posted a TikTok video of Samonte joining her new teammates Nicole Tiamzon, Mich Morente, Jho Maraguinot, Roma Doromal, Heather Guino-o and Cherilyn Sindayen in a beach.

The 22-year-old has bid farewell to the Ateneo Lady Eagles after playing four years in the UAAP in a social media post last September 11.

PHOTO: uaap

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Samonte is set to beef up the Perlas Spikers, who finished ninth in the previous Open Conference last August with one win in nine matches.

The UAAP Season 79 Rookie of the Year is set to bring more fire power as she teams up with Tiamzon and reunite with former Ateneo teammates Maraguinot and Morente.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Samonte was part of the Lady Eagles, who won the UAAP Season 81 championship two years ago. She also played in the school’s beach volleyball team.

The newest Perlas Spiker was supposed to play her fourth season in 2020 but Covid-19 pandemic scrapped Season 82 after four play dates.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.