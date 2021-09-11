Jules Samonte bids Ateneo Lady Eagles goodbye

JULES Samonte has bid farewell to Ateneo Lady Eagles after four years in the UAAP.

The 22-year-old spiker posted photos on Instagram on her UAAP moments with the Lady Eagles. She expressed her gratitude to the school and concluded her heartfelt caption: “On to the next.”

“Seeing all the post about the UAAP has got me feeling nostalgic. Words cannot even describe how thankful and blessed I am to have played the game I love for the blue and white,” wrote Samonte on Saturday.

“I am immensely grateful to Ateneo for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream and of course thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam. On to the next.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The outside hitter didn’t bare her reason for leaving and what’s next for her, but turning professional in the Premier Volleyball League is a likely option.

Samonte delivered the championship-clinching spike in the UAAP Season 81 Finals Game 3 in Ateneo’s third women’s volleyball championship two years ago against University of Santo Tomas.

Rookie of the Year

The UAAP Season 79 Rookie of the Year was supposed to play her fourth season in 2020 but Covid-19 pandemic scrapped Season 82 after four play dates.

She also had a stint in UAAP beach volleyball.

Libero Dani Ravena is currently the skipper of the Lady Eagles, while Vanie Gandler and Faith Nisperos are her co-captains.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.