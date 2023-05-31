Jovelyn Gonzaga makes six-a-side comeback with Cignal HD

JOVELYN Gonzaga is finally making her return to indoor volleyball after nearly half a year off the taraflex.

The 'Bionic Ilongga' is set to beef up the Cignal HD Spikers in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference slated on June 29, the team announced on Wednesday.

Gonzaga, the former team captain of the Philippine Army, skipped the PVL season-opener All-Filipino Conference early this year to focus on the Philippines' beach volleyball campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. Her team-up with Sisi Rondina finished at fourth place after a bronze finish in the 2021 edition.

With the Army pulling out of the mid-season tournament, Gonzaga becomes the second Lady Trooper to play for other pro teams after Royse Tubino who joined the PLDT High Speed Hitter.

The veteran opposite spiker won't be in unfamiliar territory since Gonzaga already played for Cignal from 2017 to 2020 in the now-defunct Philippine SuperLiga where she led the team to a finals showdown against F2 Logistics in the 2019 PSL All-Filipino Conference.

She is set to reunite with former teammate Rachel Anne Daquis and Cignal coach Shaq Delos Santos.

The HD Spikers also welcomed former Ateneo Blue Eagle Vannie Gandler in the hope of improving their sixth-place finish in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.