Gonzaga eager to make most of indoor return after beach volley stint

JOV Gonzaga isn't letting all of the sacrifices she made for here taraflex comeback go to waste.

Jovelyn Gonzaga on indoor volleyball return

Instead, the veteran spiker vowed to do more for Army-Black Mamba's campaign in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

"Sinacrifice ko yung beach volleyball for this, so ang mind setting ko is wala akong part dapat sa ngayon na magpatumpik-tumpik. Gusto ko mag-step up for the team," she said after the Lady Troopers' four-set loss to Cignal on Saturday.

Gonzaga put her words into action after finishing with 13 points off 13 attacks on top of 22 excellent digs and five receptions to be one of the few bright spots for Army-Black Mamba.

Still, she knew that as solid as these performances are, it would take more from her and the rest of the Lady Troopers if they want to compete with the league's best.

"Nabitin yung laban namin, pero hindi pa rin kami titigil kasi nakikita naman namin na lumalaban yung team. At least we gave a good fight," said Gonzaga as Army-Black Mamba looks to build on the positives from this opening-day setback.

Spiking is one of the factors which she feels the Lady Troopers can do better on as they only converted 48 attacks on 180 attempts.

For Gonzaga, the team would benefit greatly if they can truly harness their firepower in their next games, starting against Choco Mucho this Thursday.

"The best defense is offense so doon kami nagkulang, sa offense namin," she said. "Naangat namin yung bola, marami kaming nadedepensahan pero 'di namin siya nako-convert into points." Jillian Velasco

