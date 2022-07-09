Cignal beats Army in four to open PVL Invitational

CIGNAL overcame a feisty Army-Black Mamba, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, to jumpstart its campaign in the 2022 PVL Invitational Conference on Saturday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Ces Molina powered the HD Spikers with 20 points off 16 attacks and four blocks, on top of 14 excellent digs.

Rachel Anne Daquis and Roselyn Doria added 10 markers apiece as Cignal bucked the absence of Shaq delos Santos, who is on vacation in Dubai.

"Thankful din kami sa mga players na kahit wala si coach Shaq, gumalaw pa rin sila ng maayos tsaka naka-adjust din kami sa kulang sa service-receive,” said assistant coach Kirk Beliran.

Despite the HD Spikers imposing their presence at the net with 16 blocks, the win didn't come easy for Cignal as it fended off a relentless Army-Black Mamba side that even took set two before hacking out victories in the last two sets.

Nene Bautista led the Lady Troopers with 14 points, while Jov Gonzaga had 13 markers in her indoor volleyball comeback. Jillian Velasco

